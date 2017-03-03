DAY ONE AT OISRA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

In keeping with past performances, the Hood River Valley High School ski team ruled the slopes on the first day of the state meet’s alpine competitions during what was a sunny, warm, and blustry Thursday at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort. Combined, the boys and girls led all schools — both 5A and 6A — through the first day of races.

The boys started off with slalom over at Stadium and the girls began with giant slalom (GS) on Middle Fork. The boys finished second of 10 teams in slalom, behind 6A Lakeridge. The girls finished first out of 14 teams in GS. The teams swapped competitions on Friday (results not available at press time).

All freestyle competitions were originally going to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, but heavy snowfall earlier in the week forced all those events to the weekend, with the exception of skiercross, which was held Wednesday (results not available at press time). As of Friday morning, half pipe was “tentatively scheduled” for Saturday at 11 a.m. and rail jam for 3 p.m., according to Mike FitzSimons, freestyle head coach. Slopestyle will be at 11 a.m. at Timberline Lodge on Sunday.

For more coverage on the state championships, check our Wednesday edition.