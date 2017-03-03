Entertainment Update for March 4

Klas at Clocktower March 3

There’s live music at Clocktower Ales on Friday, March 3 starting at 8 p.m. and featuring Tracy Klas and Mark Kingen. Clocktower Ales, 311 Union St., The Dalles; 541-296-2602.

Don & Glen at White Buffalo

Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m, guitarists/singer, Don Placido and Glen Holmberg perform heartfelt acoustic rock duets from yester-year and today. The WhiteBuffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Voci, Tony Smiley March 10,12

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents “Beautiful: An Evening of Eclectic Music” with the Voci choir and Loop Ninja Tony Smiley. The performances will be March 10 at 7 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m., in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students/children, available at the door.

Stand up for Solar Energy

Environment Oregon brings the discussion to Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Thursday, March 16 from 6-8 p.m. This town hall will discuss current solar efforts in the Columbia Gorge region and the importance of solar incentives for the growth of Oregon's solar industry. For more information, call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Fools Fest April 1 at Walking Man

The second annual Fools Fest local music and folly event at Walking Man Brewing in Stevenson, Wash., is just around the corner on April 1, from noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy local music all day from the main stage in the tented beer garden and upstairs in the Grain Room. Be prepared for requesting your favorite balloon artist creation, and other events of folly throughout the day. Rain or shine event, all ages welcome. Walking Man Brewing, 240 First St., Stevenson, Wash., 509-427-5520.

Feast of Words March 11

The Hood River County Library Foundation invites you to a Feast of Words Saturday, March 11, from 6-9 p.m. to raise money for the library. This year, enjoy music from The Mesa-Reynolds Band, beer, wine, and cider donated by Pfriem Family Brewers, Viento Wines and Slopeswell, and the usual array of food donated by local restaurants and bakers while you peruse fun auction items — expect a variety of experiences this year. For more details, visit www.hoodriverlibrary. org/foundation/feast-of-words. Tickets are $25 for adults (kids 12 and under free) and are available at Waucoma Bookstore andVolcanic Bottle Shoppe.

‘45 Fan Club’ meets March 9

Who said vinyl is dead?! This Thursday (and weekly through May 4) welcomes the launch of The 45 Fan Club at River City Saloon. Join the fun as DJ Mexi spins the finest funk, soul, hip-hop, reggae and party breaks ever pressed on tiny little records. Party starts at 10 p.m. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Teen Tech Week March 5-11

It’s Teen Tech Week in the library from March 5 to March 11. Join the fun in being high tech, curious, and crafty! Explore computer languages, new ideas and more at any of the library branches this week. For hands-on technology playtime, visit the Hood River Library Teen Area March 8 from 5-6 p.m. and the Cascade Locks Library, March 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. These programs are free and open to the public and aimed toward teens and tweens.

Album release for Groove Cabin

The Groove Cabin (formerly Cripple Hop) is returning to Double Mountain Brewery on Saturday, March 4 for their album release party. Show starts at 9 p.m. The album, entitled “Smile In Your Sleep,” is the band’s first and contains all original material that they have been refining over the last three years as they entertained Pacific Northwest audiences.

