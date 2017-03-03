HRCSD to make up lost instructional time

The Hood River County School District is using a combination of ways to make up the instructional time lost because of the high number of school cancellations this winter due to weather.
In addition to previously announced changes to the school calendar, the district is announcing the following changes to students’ daily schedules. The new, longer school day for students will begin on Monday, March 6 and is as follows:
• Elementary students, 7:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
• Middle school students, 8:30 a.m. to 3:36 p.m.
• High school students, 8:20 a.m. to 3:18 p.m.
Elementary students will gain five minutes, middle school students six minutes, and high school students eight minutes of additional instructional time.
This daily schedule change, combined with the elimination of Monday morning late starts beginning on March 6, and the added school days on Feb. 27, April 10, and June 14, 15 and 16, will ensure students get the instructional time they need, stated a press release. Currently the last day of school for all students will be Friday, June 16.
The change in daily schedules will begin on Monday, March 6 and the bus schedules will change accordingly.
Please check the HRCSD webpage at www.hood-river.k12.or.us/domain/33 for more information.
