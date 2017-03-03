The ​Hood River County School District is using a combination of ways to make up the instructional time lost because of the ​high number of school cancellations this winter due to​ weather.

​In addition to previously announced changes to the school calendar, the district is announcing the following changes to students’ daily schedule​s. The new, longer school day ​for students ​will begin on Monday, March 6​ and is​ as follows:

• Elementary students, 7:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

• Middle school students, 8:30 a.m. to 3:36 p.m.

• High school students, 8:20 a.m. to 3:18 p.m.

E​lementary​ students will gain ​five minutes, middle school students six minutes, and ​high school students eight minutes of additional instructional time.



This ​daily ​schedule change, combined with the elimination of Monday ​morning late ​s​tarts ​beginning ​on March 6, and​ the​ added school days on Feb. 27, April 10​,​ and June 14, 15 and 16, will ensure students ​get the instructional time they need, stated a press release. Currently the ​last ​day of school for all students will ​be​ Friday, June 16​.

The change in daily schedules will begin on Monday, March 6​ and the bus schedules will change accordingly.

Please check the HRCSD webpage at www.hood-river.k12.or.us/domain/33​ for more information.