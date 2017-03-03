HRVST Osprey drop times at Arena Oregon Swimming Champs

The Arena 11-14 Oregon Swimming Championships took place Feb. 23-26 at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Three swimmers from the Hood River Valley Swim Team competed in the event.

“All times except two were personal bests for the athletes, and we were able to add Skyla (Hollowell) to the Age Group Regional Championship team with her qualifying times in the 200-yard Individual Medley and 100 butterfly,” said Head Coach Shelly Rawding.”

She will join Michelle Graves and Phillip Hecksel in competing in Federal Way, Wash., the last weekend in March for this regional competition.

Results:

Celilo Brun (14 years old): 400-yard Individual Medley, 5 minutes, 14.82 seconds, 24th place; 200 breaststroke, 2:47.65, 25th.

Nora Sandoval (12): 500 freestyle, 5:56.61, best time by 7 seconds, 13th

Skyla Hollowell (11): 200 IM, 2:32.89, best time by 12 seconds, 14th; 100 fly, 1:14.86, best time by 17 seconds, 16th; 50 breaststroke, 37.90, best time by 1.6 seconds 13th; 200 free, 2:20.88, best time by 5 seconds, 11th; 100 breaststroke, 1:22.22, best time by 2.5 seconds, 15th; 50 butterfly, 33.16, best time by 1 second, 31st.