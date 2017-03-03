Lions will invade Hood River

On this 100th year of Lions Clubs serving all over the world, the Hood River Lions Club will soon be hosting the eastern Oregon annual Lions Convention.

According to Oregon Lions District G Governor Judith Poage, on March 10-11, at least 100 members, mostly from east of the Cascade Mountains to the Idaho border, will be attending the convention. Lions from the other five Oregon districts will also take part.

Poage will open the 36G Lions convention at Springhouse Cellars in downtown Hood River at 6 p.m. “It will be an evening for Lions from more than 30 clubs to meet old friends, new acquaintances and exchange information about service projects in their various communities,” she said.

The theme of the convention is “HATS — Helping Another Through Service.” Each Lion member is being asked to wear a hat during the two-day affair.

“Coming all the way from Michigan will be International Director Lion Jennifer Ware, who will be one of our many visitors and be a guest speaker each day,” said Poage.

On March 11, the convention will move to the Columbia Gorge Hotel at 8 a.m.



Throughout the day, speakers such as Jerald Hustafa, president of Joseph Lions Club, will give an update on their plans for Ferguson Ridge Ski Resort. Blake Hustafa, president and CEO of “Dogs for the Deaf,” will demonstrate, with his dog, Abby, the importance of hearing dogs. Dr. Samuel Kimball of La Grande Lions will provide information on their community vision clinic for low income families.

Finally, Russell Chase, president of Bend Lions Club, will give details about a global program serving a Lions Club in Honduras.