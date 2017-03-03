Parkdale Elementary to hold carnival March 10

Parkdale Elementary School will host its annual carnival on March 10 from 5-8 p.m. Find activities such as a bounce house, cake walk with locally made desserts, massage room, Nerf zone, and face painting, as well as a number of game booths. Game tickets can be purchased at the carnival.

Food will be available from Apple Valley and McIsaacs from 5-7 p.m.; games go from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Raffle drawings will be held throughout the night, with the grand prize drawing at 7:30 p.m.

Students are selling raffle tickets for $1 each and winners do not need to be present to win. Contact a Parkdale student or call the school office at 541-352-6255 to purchase raffle tickets.

