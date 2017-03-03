Public Records — Building Permits, Feb. 2017

City
Gary Bushman, 101 Oak, commercial mechanical
Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Suite 101, commercial mechanical x2
BMP, LLC, 12 Oak, commercial structural
East Point Properties, LLC, 207 Front Street, commercial structural
Nichols Hotel LLC, 1 Nichols Parkway, commercial structural
WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial structural
Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Suite 101, commercial structural
Curtis Homes LLC, 927 Goose Way, residential mechanical
Lara and Andrea Weyl, 921 Oak, residential mechanical
Curtis Homes LLC, 913 Rocky Road, residential mechanical
Jean Vercillo, 611 Andy’s Way, residential mechanical
Bob and Betty Green, 2178 Montello, residential mechanical
Christopher Swisher, 923 Hull Street, residential mechanical x2
Curtis Homes, LLC, 927 Goose Way, residential structural
Steven and Myra McMahon, 3470 Westcliff Drive, residential structural
Curtis Homes, 913 Rocky Road, residential structural
Dixie and Andrew Noel, 1722 Sherman, residential structural
Iris and Leonard Hay et al, 1226 Montello, residential structural
Andrew and Corrine Smith, 1910 B Street, residential structural
Jeremey Brannick, 1801 Wasco, residential structural
County
Bright Home, LLC, 616 W. State Street, commercial electrical
Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial electrical
DM Stevenson Ranch, 1046 E Marina Way, commercial electrical
City of Cascade Locks, 1046 SE WaNaPa Street, commercial electrical
Argonaut Investments, LLC, 215 Columbia, commercial electrical
Port of Cascade Locks, 395 NW Portage Road, commercial electrical
K. Hay Properties LLC, 1111 12th Street, commercial electrical
BC Marketing Concepts, Inc., 506 Columbia, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical
K. Hay Properties LLC, 1111 12th Street, commercial electrical
George and Linda Johnson, trustees, 2647 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical
Diane Hogg et al, trustees, 3800 Eagle Loop, commercial mechanical
Diane Hogg et al, trustees, 3811 Eagle Loop, commercial mechanical
Luke Ramirez, 4140 Westcliff Drive, commercial plumbing
Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Suite 101, commercial plumbing
Fluvian, LLC, 501 Portway Avenue, commercial plumbing
Razorback Property Management, LLC, 1540 Osprey, commercial plumbing
Sam and Carol Smith, 460 Dry Creek Road, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal reek Mill Road, commercial structural
Sam and Carol Smith, 460 Dry Creek Road, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker Road, commercial structural
Mt. Hood Forest Products, LLC, 4865 Highway 35, residential demolition
Robert Benton Jr., 4207 Linnaeus Street, residential electrical
Leta and Scott Sparks, 711 Sherman Road, residential electrical
Madonna Rieke, 516 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Richard and Svea Truax, 958 Hood View, residential electrical
David and Susan Bohlmann, 1630 Country Club, residential electrical
Richard and Svea Truax, 958 Hood View, residential electrical
Jana Arthur, 3286 Wy’east Road, residential electrical
Dennis and Julie Harvey, 2690 Belmont, residential electrical
Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 309 Sieverkropp Avenue, residential electrical
Hood River Homes, Inc., 4105 Stonegate, residential electrical
Hood River Homes, Inc., 4107 Stonegate, residential electrical
Randolph Mislick et al, 124 Regulator Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 1831 Fourth Street, residential electrical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Jimmy and Lisa Pacheco, 3253 Odell Highway, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 85 SE Sheridan Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Chapman, LLC, 4290 Alpenglow Drive, residential electrical
Benjamin and Anya Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential electrical
Larry and Margaret Zorza, 1621 Markham, residential electrical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Rocky Road, residential electrical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 929 Goose Way, residential electrical
Ralph Cless and Katelin Hansen Stuart, 200 Walnut, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Joseph and Mari Beth Guenther, 3296 AGA Road, residential electrical
Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential electrical
Dixie and Andrew Noel, 1722 Sherman, residential electrical
Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee Drive, residential electrical
Brent Guinn, 1024 Oak, residential electrical
Sheri Cameron and Lori Jepsen, 3650 Benton Road, residential electrical
RK Rosemont LLC, 436 Country Club, residential electrical
Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee Drive, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1245 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Samuel and Lidia Hancos, 58 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Denise Baker, 91 SE Warm Springs Drive, residential electrical
Dennis and Julie Harvey, 2690 Belmont Drive, residential mechanical
Sheppard Orchards, Inc., 3539 Dethman Ridge Road, residential mechanical x2
Daniel and Julie Boyden, trustees, 3500 Westcliff, residential mechanical
Walter Kent Scheler and Sonja Fritz, 1385 Country Club Road, residential mechanical
Loran Clay Ayles, 3745 Barrett Drive, residential mechanical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
No name listed, 1295 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1297 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
No name listed, 1293 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 309 Sieverkropp Avenue, residential plumbing
David Dorocke, 304 Montello, residential plumbing
Laura and Douglas MacDonald, 3 E State Street, residential plumbing
Hilario Lora, 3140 Wy’east Road, residential plumbing
Steven and Karen Schoenfeld, 316 Montello, residential plumbing
Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Rocky Road, residential plumbing
Curtis Homes, LLC, 927 Goose Way, residential plumbing
Curtis Homes, LLC, 929 Goose Way, residential plumbing
Loran Clay Ayles, 3745 Barrett Drive, residential plumbing
Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential plumbing
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 512 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Walter Kent Scheler and Sonja Fritz, residential plumbing
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 39 Wasco Street, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Leta and Scott Sparks, 711 Sherman, residential plumbing
Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential plumbing
Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2162 Clearwater Lane, residential plumbing
Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee, residential structural
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1245 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1247 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Patrick and Susan Hartford, trustees, 3580 Thomsen, residential structural
Leslie Brown, 4550 Baldwin Creek, residential structural
Sameul and Lina Hancos, 58 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Claire Griffin, 4168 Westcliff, residential structural
Aaron and Nicole Keim, 2276 Tucker, residential structural
Tim Mayer et al, 605 Toms, residential structural
Patrick Storm and Courtney Millikin, 3420 Broken Tee, residential structural
Darryl Agersea, 3425 Broken Tee, residential structural
Denise Baker, 91 SE Warm Springs Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Sarah and Pascal Fritz, 5505 Highway 35, residential structural
Walter Kent Scheler and Sonja Fritz, residential structural
