0

Public Records — Building Permits, Feb. 2017

As of Friday, March 3, 2017

City

Gary Bushman, 101 Oak, commercial mechanical

Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Suite 101, commercial mechanical x2

BMP, LLC, 12 Oak, commercial structural

East Point Properties, LLC, 207 Front Street, commercial structural

Nichols Hotel LLC, 1 Nichols Parkway, commercial structural

WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial structural

Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Suite 101, commercial structural

Curtis Homes LLC, 927 Goose Way, residential mechanical

Lara and Andrea Weyl, 921 Oak, residential mechanical

Curtis Homes LLC, 913 Rocky Road, residential mechanical

Jean Vercillo, 611 Andy’s Way, residential mechanical

Bob and Betty Green, 2178 Montello, residential mechanical

Christopher Swisher, 923 Hull Street, residential mechanical x2

Curtis Homes, LLC, 927 Goose Way, residential structural

Steven and Myra McMahon, 3470 Westcliff Drive, residential structural

Curtis Homes, 913 Rocky Road, residential structural

Dixie and Andrew Noel, 1722 Sherman, residential structural

Iris and Leonard Hay et al, 1226 Montello, residential structural

Andrew and Corrine Smith, 1910 B Street, residential structural

Jeremey Brannick, 1801 Wasco, residential structural

County

Bright Home, LLC, 616 W. State Street, commercial electrical

Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial electrical

DM Stevenson Ranch, 1046 E Marina Way, commercial electrical

City of Cascade Locks, 1046 SE WaNaPa Street, commercial electrical

Argonaut Investments, LLC, 215 Columbia, commercial electrical

Port of Cascade Locks, 395 NW Portage Road, commercial electrical

K. Hay Properties LLC, 1111 12th Street, commercial electrical

BC Marketing Concepts, Inc., 506 Columbia, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial electrical

K. Hay Properties LLC, 1111 12th Street, commercial electrical

George and Linda Johnson, trustees, 2647 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical

Diane Hogg et al, trustees, 3800 Eagle Loop, commercial mechanical

Diane Hogg et al, trustees, 3811 Eagle Loop, commercial mechanical

Luke Ramirez, 4140 Westcliff Drive, commercial plumbing

Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Suite 101, commercial plumbing

Fluvian, LLC, 501 Portway Avenue, commercial plumbing

Razorback Property Management, LLC, 1540 Osprey, commercial plumbing

Sam and Carol Smith, 460 Dry Creek Road, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal reek Mill Road, commercial structural

Sam and Carol Smith, 460 Dry Creek Road, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker Road, commercial structural

Mt. Hood Forest Products, LLC, 4865 Highway 35, residential demolition

Robert Benton Jr., 4207 Linnaeus Street, residential electrical

Leta and Scott Sparks, 711 Sherman Road, residential electrical

Madonna Rieke, 516 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Richard and Svea Truax, 958 Hood View, residential electrical

David and Susan Bohlmann, 1630 Country Club, residential electrical

Richard and Svea Truax, 958 Hood View, residential electrical

Jana Arthur, 3286 Wy’east Road, residential electrical

Dennis and Julie Harvey, 2690 Belmont, residential electrical

Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 309 Sieverkropp Avenue, residential electrical

Hood River Homes, Inc., 4105 Stonegate, residential electrical

Hood River Homes, Inc., 4107 Stonegate, residential electrical

Randolph Mislick et al, 124 Regulator Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 1831 Fourth Street, residential electrical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Jimmy and Lisa Pacheco, 3253 Odell Highway, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 85 SE Sheridan Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Chapman, LLC, 4290 Alpenglow Drive, residential electrical

Benjamin and Anya Patton, 1304 Lincoln, residential electrical

Larry and Margaret Zorza, 1621 Markham, residential electrical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Rocky Road, residential electrical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 929 Goose Way, residential electrical

Ralph Cless and Katelin Hansen Stuart, 200 Walnut, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Joseph and Mari Beth Guenther, 3296 AGA Road, residential electrical

Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential electrical

Dixie and Andrew Noel, 1722 Sherman, residential electrical

Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee Drive, residential electrical

Brent Guinn, 1024 Oak, residential electrical

Sheri Cameron and Lori Jepsen, 3650 Benton Road, residential electrical

RK Rosemont LLC, 436 Country Club, residential electrical

Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee Drive, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1245 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Samuel and Lidia Hancos, 58 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Denise Baker, 91 SE Warm Springs Drive, residential electrical

Dennis and Julie Harvey, 2690 Belmont Drive, residential mechanical

Sheppard Orchards, Inc., 3539 Dethman Ridge Road, residential mechanical x2

Daniel and Julie Boyden, trustees, 3500 Westcliff, residential mechanical

Walter Kent Scheler and Sonja Fritz, 1385 Country Club Road, residential mechanical

Loran Clay Ayles, 3745 Barrett Drive, residential mechanical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 402 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

No name listed, 1295 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1297 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

No name listed, 1293 SE Windsong, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 309 Sieverkropp Avenue, residential plumbing

David Dorocke, 304 Montello, residential plumbing

Laura and Douglas MacDonald, 3 E State Street, residential plumbing

Hilario Lora, 3140 Wy’east Road, residential plumbing

Steven and Karen Schoenfeld, 316 Montello, residential plumbing

Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Rocky Road, residential plumbing

Curtis Homes, LLC, 927 Goose Way, residential plumbing

Curtis Homes, LLC, 929 Goose Way, residential plumbing

Loran Clay Ayles, 3745 Barrett Drive, residential plumbing

Ann Mulkey, 4300 Highway 35, residential plumbing

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 512 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Walter Kent Scheler and Sonja Fritz, residential plumbing

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 39 Wasco Street, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Leta and Scott Sparks, 711 Sherman, residential plumbing

Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential plumbing

Clearwater Lane, LLC, 2162 Clearwater Lane, residential plumbing

Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee, residential structural

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1245 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1247 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Patrick and Susan Hartford, trustees, 3580 Thomsen, residential structural

Leslie Brown, 4550 Baldwin Creek, residential structural

Sameul and Lina Hancos, 58 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Claire Griffin, 4168 Westcliff, residential structural

Aaron and Nicole Keim, 2276 Tucker, residential structural

Tim Mayer et al, 605 Toms, residential structural

Patrick Storm and Courtney Millikin, 3420 Broken Tee, residential structural

Darryl Agersea, 3425 Broken Tee, residential structural

Denise Baker, 91 SE Warm Springs Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Sarah and Pascal Fritz, 5505 Highway 35, residential structural

Walter Kent Scheler and Sonja Fritz, residential structural

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)