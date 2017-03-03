Women’s Day benefit: Yarn shop helps Helping Hands shelter program

Hood River yarn shop Knot Another Hat is planning an International Women’s Day celebration on March 8 to benefit local domestic violence service agency Helping Hands Against Domestic Violence.

International Women’s Day is an annual event held across the nation to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. As a woman-owned business, Knot Another Hat owner Sarah Ericksen Keller felt that the best way to celebrate was to support a local agency that serves women.

The shop will be open regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on March 8, and 10 percent of all sales that day will be donated to Helping Hands.

Additionally, Portland ceramic artists JaMpdx will be showcasing a trunk show of their acclaimed yarn bowls, mugs, vases, and more — and also donating 10 percent of their sales to Helping Hands.

“We know that many women might be planning to partake in the national movement to have a day without women,” said Ericksen Keller. “We would invite those women to come on down to the shop, crafter or not, and enjoy the fellowship of other local women while supporting a good cause.”