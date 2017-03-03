0

Words and Whimsy

Olive Cochran chats with friends Thursday during "Crazy Hair and Hat Day" at Westside Elementary.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Friday, March 3, 2017

Wild hair and hats were common sights at Westside Elementary March 2 for “Crazy Hat and Hair Day,” the annual “Read Across America” tradition honoring Theodore Geisel — Dr. Seuss. “It’s not really inspired by a Dr. Seuss story, but it’s something he might have made up,” quipped third-grader Olive Cochran of the lighter-than-air-do she rocked on Thursday, to the delight of her classmates. Attaching the balloons to her locks “took awhile to do, but it’s fun,” Cochran said. Students at local schools wore Seussian hair and hats, or just plain fun garb, to celebrate the books of the beloved author, and of reading in general

