Boil Order In Crystal Springs Water District

UPDATE: Boil water order lifted Thursday, March 9 afternoon.

Crystal Springs Water District customers in the areas of Kollas, Gilhouley, and Shute roads are being advised to boil their water for the next couple of days. Mike Garrett of Crystal Springs says a mainline break occurred on Massee Grade Road on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. That caused customers in the higher elevation areas of Kollas, Gilhouley, and Shute roads to experience low water pressure. The boil notice will be in place for 48 hours.

From gorgeradio.com.