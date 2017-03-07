Book release with Andrea Bemis March 19

Join Waucoma Book-store and local author and farmer Andrea Bemis for the book launch party for her cookbook, “Dishing Up the Dirt,” on Sunday, March 19 from 3-5 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad St., Hood River. Bemis will be signing books, the Greenback Daredevils will be playing music, and there will be appetizers from the cookbook catered by Fresh Start.

Bemis, the creator of the popular farm-to-table blog “Dishing Up the Dirt,” builds on her success with this simple, seasonally driven cookbook featuring more than 100 inventive and delicious whole-foods recipes and dozens of color photographs. This is a free event and open to the public.