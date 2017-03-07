‘Bowl for Kids’ event March 11

The Next Door’s annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge is this Saturday, March 11 at Orchard Lanes in Hood River.

There are still a few lanes remaining for those hoping to register as either a team of five or as an individual. No bowling skills are required. Collect donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters from your friends and family, then come bowl at your designated time. Enjoy Beneventi’s pizza and sandwiches, cake, soda, prizes, and wacky photo ops.

As a new feature this year, Hood River Valley High School art students designed and created one-of-a-kind bowling pin trophies for the event’s top fundraising teams.

Big Brothers Big Sisters relies heavily on community support to provide children in Hood River, Wasco, and Klickitat counties with one-on-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. For more information about Bowl for Kids’ Sake or to register, contact Justine Ziegler at justinez@nextdoorinc.org or 541-436-0309.