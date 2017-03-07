Entertainment Update for March 8

‘Spamalot’ auditions March 19

Auditions for the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Stages production of “Spamalot” will be March 19 (1-3 p.m.), March 22 (6-8 p.m.), and March 23 (6-8 p.m.) Auditions will be in the Hood River Valley High School choir room. A piano and audio playback equipment are available (but no accompanist). Check out show information at mtishows.com. A number of male roles can be played by females. The production runs June 16-18 and June 22-24.

Don & Glen at White Buffalo

Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m, guitarists/singer, Don Placido and Glen Holmberg perform acoustic rock duets from yesterday and today. The WhiteBuffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Voci, Tony Smiley March 10,12

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents “Beautiful: An Evening of Eclectic Music” with the Voci choir and Loop Ninja Tony Smiley. The performances will be March 10 at 7 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m., in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students/children, available at the door.

Stand up for Solar Energy

Environment Oregon brings the discussion to Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Thursday, March 16 from 6-8 p.m. This town hall will discuss current solar efforts in the Columbia Gorge region and the importance of solar incentives for the growth of Oregon's solar industry. For more information, call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

‘45 Fan Club’ meets March 9

Who said vinyl is dead? This Thursday (and weekly through May 4) welcomes the launch of The 45 Fan Club at River City Saloon. Join the fun as DJ Mexi spins the finest funk, soul, hip-hop, reggae and party breaks ever pressed on tiny little records. Party starts at 10 p.m. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Teen Tech Week March 5-11

It’s Teen Tech Week in the library March 5-11. Join the fun in being high tech, curious, and crafty! Explore computer languages, new ideas and more at any of the library branches. For hands-on technology playtime, visit the Hood River Library Teen Area March 8 from 5-6 p.m. and the Cascade Locks Library, March 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. These programs are free and open to the public and aimed toward teens and tweens.

