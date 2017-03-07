Fig Neutrons to Robotics Super Regionals

Fig Neutrons from Hood River Valley High School won their division at the State Robotics competition and are advancing to the Super-Regionals in Tacoma, Wash., March 9-12. To get there, the team is seeking donations/sponsorships from the community. Contact Peiyton Slatt at 541-806-0845 to find out how you can help. From left are TC Mixon, Jack McCaffrey, Sam Newton, Taylor Peterson, Mason Collins, Slatt, Travis Running, and Levi Geller. The HRVHS teams Steelheads and Men in Green also advanced to Tacoma; contact the HRVHS robotics department for details on how to help at 541-386-4500.