HRCSD Open Enrollment transfers available for ‘17-18

The Hood River County School District Board of Directors has identified the following limited number of Open Enrollment Transfers for the 2017-18 school year at Cascade Locks Elementary, Parkdale Elementary and Wy’east Middle School.

Each site can take 10 students.

The Open Enrollment period began March 1. The application deadline for Open Enrollment is 5 p.m. on April 1. Applications can be found on the Hood River County School District website, hoodriver.k12.or.us.

On the right side of the district homepage, click on the “Student Transfers” link under the “Site Shortcuts” heading. Submit completed applications to the School District Office at 1011 Eugene St., faxed to 541-387-5099, or emailed to terri.martz@hood-river.k12.or.us.

The Open Enrollment transfer option is only available to Oregon residents.