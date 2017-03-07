Kegler’s Corner: Christy Hillen is chillin’

Team of the Week:

(pins over average/series plus handicap)

Christy Hillen: +158, 753

Woody Eskildsen: +130, 781

Nina Kruckenberg: +126, 726

Jeff Drennan: +116, 751

Alex Frazier: +115, 766

3,777 total pins

They say it’s lonely at the top? Newcomer Christy Hillen might be able to tell us if that’s true, because last week in the Thursday afternoon Hood River County League at Orchard Lanes, Christy discovered that bowling wasn’t so tough. She had the sticks dancing to the tune of “all fall down” and when she finished her three-game series, Christy ended up 158 pins over her average, which was the top performance of all league bowlers last week. That means Christy was our No. 1 bowler in town last week, and thus, she lands atop our vaunted team of the week.

Congratulations, Christy — you probably didn’t realize it, but you accomplished quite a feat last week as it’s not easy to beat all of the talented league bowlers we have in this town. You just proved to everybody that you have a future in bowling should you choose to really get involved. Christy bowled so well, she was the driving force that moved her Stumblin and Bumblin team into second place in the league after sweeping their opponent 4-0.

Our other four stars of the week are league regulars who have tasted fame many times before. They all had outstanding league sessions last week.

Woody Eskildsen and red-hot Jeff Drennan shined in the Monday night Industrial League. Woody finished his set with a huge scratch 252 game that gave him a nice 631 total, which was 130 pins over his average. His fine effort helped his Hood River Supply team move into first place in the league. Jeff Drennan may have found the key to success in this great game as he made the fab five for the second week in a row. Jeff found the range in his third game with a smart scratch 231 that enabled him to beat his average by 116 pins for the evening.

Former Bowler of the Year Nina Kruckenberg really found the keys to the castle last week in the HR County League as she cracked one of bowling’s milestone with her first scratch 600 series of the season. Nina put together solid and consistent scratch 212 and 202 games to finish up 126 pins over her average. Last week, Nina was easily “the straw that stirred the drink” as she led her Alley Cats team into first place in the league.

Alex Frazier found pay dirt in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League (TNM) where he fired slick scratch 235 and 228 games while fashioning a solid 646 series to top his average by 115 pins. He and his young teammates, Shaiyan Brittle, Levi Phelps, and Court Barker, vaulted into second place in the league after wiping their opponents by a whopping 239 sticks in a 4-0 sweep. With only one week to go in the second round, these talented youngsters are only one point out of first place. Next week will be big!

Just missing the team of the week were all-star Bernie Keys and young power player Levi Phelps. Bernie notched her umpteenth scratch 600 set of the season in the Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League, where she rolled a lofty scratch 257 game and mighty fine 628 series that was 109 pins over her average. And Levi’s pin-crushing hook wreaked havoc on the poor pins in the TNM, where he blasted a big scratch 259 game and 682 series, which was 100 pins over his average. Great bowling, everybody!

League Reports:

(high scratch scores)



Monday evening Industrial: Jeff Miller: 237 game and 701 series; Patrick Olson: 245 game and 650 series; Woody Eskildsen: 252 game; Carl Casey: 246 game; Randy Tumlinson: 241 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers: Bernie Keys: 257 game and 628 series; Nancy Asai: 224 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Levi Phelps: 259 game and 682 series; Court Barker: 242 game and 675 series; Nancy Asai: 245 game and 606 series; Alex Frazier: 235 game; Shaiyan Brittle: 206 game; Ciena Brittle: 200 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Dave Baumsteiger: 252 game and 596 series; Janet Harrington: 505 series; Steve Nance: 220 game; Sue Spellman: 192 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal: Court Barker: 235 game and 678 series; Jeff Miller: 251 game and 661 series; Bernie Keys: 238 game and 603 series; Ciena Brittle: 226 game; Kristen Kawachi: 208 game; Jenna Hert: 201 game.

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: George Buck: 202, 200 games and 538 series; Joyce Hert: 166 game and 463 series; Len Allen: 215 game; Alan Ross: 205 game.

Thursday HR County: Nina Kruckenberg: 212, 202 games and 600 series; Rod Pratt: 226 game and 600 series; Joyce Wilson: 222 game; Duane Schneeberg: 202 game; Jeff Craven: 201 game.