La Boheme staged March 18

Columbia Center for the Arts partners with OperaBend to bring the Giacomo Puccini opera La Bohème to the Columbia Center for the Arts theater on March 18. General admission tickets are $20, students $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets through a link at columbiaarts.org or in the gallery. La Bohème is an opera in four acts, composed by Puccini, set to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. The original libretto is based on Henri Murger’s novel, “Scènes de la vie de bohème,” a collection of vignettes portraying young bohemians living in the Latin Quarter of Paris in the 1840s.