‘Monsters’ continues run

“She Kills Monsters,” the first of two Hood River Valley High School plays staged this winter, continues this weekend, March 10-11 in the Bowe Theater beginning at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee March 12. The show does contain some strong language and teen situations, and is rated PG-13. Sunday’s matinee, however, will be “swearing free.” The production will end its run next weekend, March 17-18, with shows at 7 p.m. The play is directed by Rachel Harry.