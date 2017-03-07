0

‘Monsters’ continues run

Evil Twins Gabbi (Ami Santillan) and Tina (Aleeyah Enriquez) — and a whole cast of monsters — accept a dance off challenge with hilarious results in the HRVHS play "She Kills Monsters," on stage now.

Photo by Trisha Walker
By Trisha Walker

As of Tuesday, March 7, 2017

“She Kills Monsters,” the first of two Hood River Valley High School plays staged this winter, continues this weekend, March 10-11 in the Bowe Theater beginning at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee March 12. The show does contain some strong language and teen situations, and is rated PG-13. Sunday’s matinee, however, will be “swearing free.” The production will end its run next weekend, March 17-18, with shows at 7 p.m. The play is directed by Rachel Harry.

