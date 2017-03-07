Neon sign museum in TD getting ready to switch on

Passersby may not notice much in the way of changes when they walk or drive past the site of the new Neon Sign Museum at the corner of Third Street and Court streets in The Dalles, but looks can be deceiving.

Almost a full year since work on the planned new museum began in earnest, the facility is beginning to take shape, on the inside, at least, and organizers of the project are tentatively pointing toward an August opening for at least part of the facility.

David Benko of Vancouver, Wash., is the man behind the idea for the Neon Sign Museum. Benko is an avid collector of neon signs and related historical memorabilia. He said he has tens of thousands of artifacts, including hundreds of neon signs, at his Vancouver shop.

“I started collecting when I was 8,” said Benko. Portions of his extensive, historic collection will be one of the main features of the new museum.

Benko explained that the seed of the concept for siting the museum in The Dalles came from a friend.

“I’d spent a long time looking around the Portland, Vancouver, and Camas area for a suitable building for my collection,” Benko said. “A friend said he saw an amazing building in The Dalles, and when we came out here, from the first minute I saw it, I liked it.” The building was designed and built as an Elks Lodge, and from the time it opened in 1915 until it was vacated about a decade ago, that is what it was.

Now it’s being transformed into an attractive museum that will feature neon signs, classic movie posters and much more.

The remodeling — rebuilding is actually more accurate — of the former Elks Lodge is a major endeavor that won’t come cheap.

“It will cost a couple million bucks before we’re done,” said Rob Bearden, one of the museum project’s board members.

Bearden, who lives in Portland, said that while the outside of the building has not seen much refurbishing so far, what’s going on inside has been dramatic.

“On the outside, we’re trying to be respectful of the original architecture and we haven’t done much,” Bearden said.

“But people will be blown away when they walk inside.”

Benko said the outside of the building will be renovated as well, although not as extensively as in the interior.

“This spring we’ll get started on the outside of the building,” he said. “Tentatively we’ll open sometime in August; we want to be open at some level for the city’s Neon Nights events.”

Gary Rains, business development director for the city of The Dalles, said the city bought the building for approximately $180,000 in 2015 as an urban renewal project. The building was then donated to Benko to be transformed into a museum.

Rains pointed out, however, that there is a key stipulation on the donation of the building: Benko has two years to open the facility, or he’ll lose it. “We’ve been gifted the building. We own it, but it’s subject to us opening,” Benko explained.

According to Rains, if the city had not stepped in, the building would probably have been demolished.

“This will be a one of a kind museum and will save an important building in our town,” said Mayor Steve Lawrence.

Also under construction inside the building are a cafe, a small theater, and an art gallery.

