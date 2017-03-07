Police Log, Feb. 20 to March 5

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Feb. 22 — Hood River — Female reported being struck in the face by an ex-boyfriend. She also reported other crimes that occurred in the county.

March 1 — Hood River — Transient arrested for assault.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 25 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 27 — Hood River — A Forest Grove resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 25 — Second Street — Hood River resident cited and released for criminal trespass II.

Feb. 26 — Sherman Avenue, 300 block — Officer took a report of a truck getting keyed along a city street.

March 2 — Hood River — Washington female was on the interstate when someone damaged her vehicle. Upon inspection, the damage appeared to have been caused by a bullet.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 23 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Feb. 25 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.

March 1 — Wine Country Avenue, 3400 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering.

March 3 — Hood River — Lehi, Utah, resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The Lehi resident failed sobriety testing and a subsequent breath test.

March 4 — Hood River — Mosier resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after failing sobriety testing and a subsequent breath test.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

March 4 — Avalon Drive, 3400 block — Fraudulent activity reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 20 — Hood River —Abandoned vehicle was towed for blocking/ impeding a lane of travel.

Feb. 21 — Hood River — Hit and run reported. It had taken place a week earlier in the downtown area.

Feb. 22 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported, which had occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, resulting in damage.

Feb. 22 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — Motor vehicle crash reported. The driver slid on gravel and into the curb, resulting in damage to his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported with damage to a vehicle.

Feb. 24 — Sherman Avenue, 200 block — Abandoned vehicle towed/ impounded.

Feb. 25 — June Street, 1200 block — Male arrested for hit and run after he hit two parked cars and fled the scene.

Feb. 26 — Hood River — Vehicle towed for not having insurance.

Feb. 27 — E Port Marina Drive, 300 block — Hit and run reported.

March 1 — 13th and May — Non-injury crash involving two vehicles reported.

March 4 — Hood River — Male cited for criminally driving while suspended.

March 5 — Rand Road and Sherman — Officer dispatched to a single car vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the vehicle was not occupied and was towed from the scene.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations: Feb. 20 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Juvenile male arrested for a probation violation.

Feb. 25 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Officer responded to a possible domestic situation. A male had an outstanding state patrol warrant.

March 5 — Hood River — Canby, Ore., resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a nationwide felony warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Feb. 21 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Theft of medication and cash out of a parked vehicle reported.

Feb. 22 — 12th Street, 1000 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

Feb. 27 — Oak Street, 400 block — Theft of a cell phone reported.

Feb. 28 — State Street, 200 block — A snowboard, with bindings and a backpack, was reported as stolen from a vehicle.

March 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported. On March 4, the suspects returned to the store, where they were arrested and charged with theft II and theft III.

March 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of merchandise reported at a local store.

March 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Money was reported to have been taken out of a purse at a local business.

Other:

Feb. 23 — Oak Street, 400 block — Officer assisted OLCC in doing minor decoys at local businesses. Two female employees were cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Feb. 23 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Female cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Feb. 23 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer took a report of a lost or stolen handgun which occurred sometime between May 2014 and February 2017. The owner could not provide a serial number for the weapon and could not say exactly when or where it was lost or stolen, as he had moved many times.

Feb. 23 — Hood River — Officer took report of a missing elderly Hood River resident who went missing in Portland.

Feb. 25 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Found narcotics reported.

Feb. 28 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Officer took possession of some found possible controlled substances.

March 4 — Oak Street — Officer took a report of a juvenile female whose mother believed had run away with her boyfriend to Washington.

March 4 — Prospect Avenue, 1721 block — Officer responded to a welfare check and later found a male subject deceased in the home.