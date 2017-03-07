School District holds listening sessions on 2017-18 budget

In light of a state-wide budget shortfall announcement from the Oregon Legislature of $1.8 billion dollars, Hood River County School District Superintendent Dan Goldman will be holding two community listening sessions with the public in the month of March. At these meetings he will share information regarding the district’s budget for the 2017-18 school year and district programs, and he will collect feedback from parents, staff, and community members regarding the information shared.

The listening sessions will be held on March 9 at the Hood River Valley High School Media Center and March 13 at Mid Valley Elementary School. Both are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Spanish translation will be provided at each forum.

The School Board meets March 8 at 6:30 p.m.at the Port of Hood River meeting room, 1000 Marina Dr., next to Hood River Interstate Bridge

Reports and presentations include the Hood River Valley High School AVID program, with teachers Garrett Apland and Doug Beardsley.