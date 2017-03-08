Search for missing skier on Mount Hood

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office is coordinating a search at Mt. Hood Meadows for a missing skier. The search began yesterday, March 7, after Steve Leavitt was reported missing by family members at about 7:30 p.m. Leavitt, 57 years old from The Dalles, Ore., was last seen at about 11:20 a.m. when his ski pass was scanned on a chair lift. Search efforts continued into the earlier morning hours. This morning search teams, including the Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol, are conducting search operations. Weather overnight was treacherous with high winds and rain that developed for about 3 hours, followed by snow. About a foot of snow has fallen since 11 a.m. yesterday.