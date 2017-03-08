STR meeting in Cascade Locks Thursday

Cascade Locks Planning Commission will consider an ordinance regulating short term rentals (STRs) and accessory dwelling units at a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at City Hall, 140 WaNaPa St.

Testimony can be offered at that time, or written comments may be submitted at City Hall until 5 p.m. today, March 8.

According to a city newsletter:

“The ordinance is based on the recently adopted City of Hood River (STRs) ordinance. It requires short term rental providers to register with the city to receive a conditional use permit that must be renewed every two years. This allows the city to review compliance issues involved with the rental, if there are any.”

After reviewing the ordinance, the planning commission will consider making a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council is slated to review the ordinance at their March 27 and April 10 meetings.

To read a copy of the proposed ordinance, visit the City of Cascade Locks website and click on the March 9 meeting packet, available at www.cascade-locks.or.us/index.asp?SEC=0D1799F7-29FE-405E-889B-ED76892F9913&DE=DE9F03B5-8094-4C30-89FA-5291A017B756&Type=B_BASIC

To read the city newsletter addressing the ordinance, visit: http://www.cascade-locks.or.us/newsletters and click on the March newsletter.

Call the city at 541-374-8484 for details.