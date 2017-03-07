Yesteryears: Gehrig’s Chevron gets new modern look in 1967

1917 — 100 years ago

Oregon jackrabbit furs have been accepted as satisfactory for making hatters’ felt by six large eastern manufacturers. Another eastern firm has placed an order for 1,000 skins with R.A. Ward, United States assistant biologist, who has sent several sample bales to eastern hat firms.

VERBATIM: Big Increase in Use Of Electricity A recent comparison of the past year’s activities of the Pacific Power & Light Company, compared with similar activities several years ago, proved most interesting, according to H.E. Baker, manager of the local district of the Pacific Power & Light Co. In 1920, the average kilowatt sales for residential customers was 302. The increased use of electricity gradually taking place since that time has resulted in the average kilowatt hour consumption of the residential customer being 533, or a total increase of 76 percent. The increase in kilowatt consumption, however, has considerably outdistanced the revenue per customer, since these comparative figures indicate that the average per customer in 1920 was $27.20, and in 1926 $28; an increase of only 2.9 percent, compared with an increase of 76 percent in the amount of current used. This most certainly indicates a marked decrease of electricity to the residential customers in our district. It is obvious from this that in 1920 the customer paid an average of 9 cents per kilowatt hour consumed, while in 1926 this cost had decreased to 5.25 cents. Our costumers generally do not realize the reduction in kilowatt hour cost that has taken place as a result of the increased use of electricity and partly because of reduced rates. — Hood River News, March 11, 1927

1927 — 90 years ago

The 1927 season of the Hood River Country Club will formally open on April 3 with the qualifying rounds of the Spring handicap. This will be followed on April 10 to the 24th with the various flights, semi-finals and finals. The handicap and tournament committee announces that all matches and tournaments will be conducted strictly on schedule and that no delays or postponements will be permitted unless weather conditions make it impossible to play.

1937 — 80 years ago

Officials of the county court will, by April 1, according to County Judge Hasbrouck, transfer themselves, their equipment and records from the old court house building to new quarters in the former Butler Bank, recently acquired by the county for court house purposes. Plans for remodeling the interior of the bank will, according to Judge Hasbrouck, be deferred for the present. Aside from the modern quarters made available for County Clerk Vannet, Sheriff Sheldrake and County Assessor Knox and their assistants, the new quarters offers extensive fireproof vault space in which valuable county records may be preserved against any risk of fire.

1947 — 70 years ago

Plans for construction of a swimming pool here this summer hit a snag when, at a special meeting of the city council Wednesday evening, bids were opened and it was discovered that the lowest bid for pool and facilities and the lowest bid for the filter and heating plant totaled $92,708. The bids will be held under advertisement and will be fully discussed at the regular council meeting next Monday, states Mayor Jim Meyer. By special election, residents of the city voted a bond issue of $60,000 in June of 1945 for the construction of the pool and other facilities. Actual construction cost of the pool at that time was estimated in the neighborhood of $50,000.

1957 — 60 years ago

One of Oregon’s oldest practicing lawyers, John Baker, celebrated his 93rd birthday at his Third Street office Friday, and a number of friends dropped in to offer him congratulations and to share his birthday cake. “Smoking a pipe, drinking lots of coffee and thinking of the future instead of the past,” are reasons Baker attributes to both his long life and active practice of law. “And try to do something for someone every day,” he advises for those who wish to obtain the greatest enjoyment from life.

1967 — 50 years ago

Like the long skirt and the padded shoulder, Rudy and Harold’s aging white Chevron service station building in Odell had long since passed out of style when the two partners decided to do something about it. Now the product of their ingenuity has a new face as modern as the best, and it may even become an example for others to copy. “We wanted something modern,” said Rudy Gehrig, one of the partners, “so we just sort of worked out in our minds what we wanted, and went ahead with it.” The result is so striking, company officials have already been coming by to look it over.

1977 — 40 years ago

Motorists jammed a temporary Motor Vehicles office at the Port of Hood River this week in an effort to bring addresses on licenses up-to-date. About 300 were processed Monday, and by Tuesday the office had geared to process an even larger number. Reason for the rush is the universal change in addresses in the Hood River Valley. Law requires current addresses on licenses, so the Department of Motor Vehicles prepared for the blitz by setting up a special temporary office at the Port of Hood River Marina area. It’s in an unfinished area of the state police building.

1987 — 30 years ago

Mosier School will soon have several new teaching aids, thanks to a record effort by students. They participated in a contest to collect Campbell Soup labels under a program through which the labels can be exchanged for school equipment. This year the campaign brought in 23,765 labels — 7,000 more than were collected the previous record year. Ken Tessen, principal, said the school would purchase three “Speak & Math” machines, one “People” book on common humanity, and four computer software items: “Magic Spells” for grades one through seven, “Reader Rabbit” for kindergarten through second, “Word Spinner” for grades one through five, and “The Pond” for grade two through adult.

1997 — 20 years ago

Ten months after its approval by voters, the Hood River County 911 Communications District is inching toward reality. Organizers have hired a supervisor and hope to begin choosing the rest of the 11-person staff within the next two weeks. But it will most likely be several months before the new system is up and running. And concerns remain about the district’s financial status, including the funding limitations imposed by Ballot Measure 47, making it likely voters will be asked to provide additional money for the service sometime in the future. The 911 Users Board, which represents the county’s 13 emergency service providers and has been charged with setting up the new district, is also awaiting the outcome of the Northern Oregon Corrections regional jail bond measure vote on the March 11 mail-in election, which could have a bearing on the new dispatch center.

2007 — 10 years ago

A blue tarp stretched tight covering the weathered western wall of House No. 3 at the Port of Cascade Locks. That will change. Port commissioners approved Thursday night for Occulus Fine Carpentry to restore the siding on one wall and five windows. After months of trying to bring the project within a budget they could afford, commissioners approved matching a $8,300 grant from the state as well as spending an additional $5,300. The former house once provided a home for locks tenders that lived on site.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer