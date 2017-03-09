Boil water order lifted

Crystal Springs Water District reports that the boil water order that was in place this week been lifted. Water quality tests came back negative of any bacteria issues. About 35 homes in the west Odell area were affected. Crews worked for roughly 36 hours to fix the district's equipment, which is now running as usual.
