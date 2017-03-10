Crystal Springs line break leads to boil water order

A Crystal Springs Water District mainline pipe broke Tuesday afternoon, prompting a boil water order for about 35 Odell area homes for roughly two days.

“Aging infrastructure issues” caused the main eight-inch water line that leads into Odell to break at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, explained district superintendent Fred Shatz.

The water line had issues at three sections, he explained; at Massee Grade Road and the intersection of Odell Highway and Straight Road. Homes at a higher elevation, near Kollas and Gilhouley roads, experienced low water pressure after the mainline broke.

Because reduced water pressure can potentially lead to contamination, Oregon Health Authority required Crystal Springs to test water quality and await results. In the meantime, the district issued a boil water notice in the west Odell area for about 48 hours.

Tests came back negative of any bacteria issues. On Thursday afternoon, the district lifted their boil water notice.

“It’s all precautionary … there’s a potential (for contamination issues) so we take the potential seriously,” Shatz said.

Crews worked for 36 hours to get the district’s utilities back up and running.