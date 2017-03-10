Entertainment Update for March 11

Feast of Words party in the library

Feast of Words returns on Saturday, March 11 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hood River Library.

The Library Foundation has a goal to raise $30,000 for library upgrades, including lighter and stackable tables and chairs, new lounge chairs and end tables that support notebooks or computers — with charging stations.

Tickets are $25 and are available presale online at hoodriverlibrary.org/foundation/feast-of-words, or at the door.

Tillinghast plays at White Buffalo

Songwriter Richard Tillinghast performs from 6-8 p.m. on March 16 at the White Buffalo. The singer-song-writer and multi-instrumentalist shows off his melodic, porch-side rhythms, story-telling and wit. The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Next up for Springhouse Tuesdays

The next two Tuesdays at Springhouse Cellars feature Katryn Claire Trio on March 14 and Groove Cabin on March 21, both from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The all-ages shows are free.

Double Mountain’s first decade

Double Mountain Brewing Company celebrates its 10th anniversary on March 18 with music from Matt Coughlin band, Jive Coulis, Friday Mile, Green Neck Daredevils and a surprise special guest.

Admission is $5 before 6 p.m. After that, it is $10 and includes a souvenir mug.

More music at The Pines wine bar

There’s music every Friday at The Pines wine bar, 202 Oak St.

Chic Preston performs March 17, Ryan Kolberg and Anderson on March 24, and Willy and Neolson on March 31.

Opera ‘La Boheme’ staged March 18

Columbia Center for the Arts partners with OperaBend to bring the Giacomo Puccini opera La Bohème to the Columbia Center for the Arts Theater on March 18. General admission tickets are $20, students $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets through a link at columbiaarts.org or in the gallery.

‘Spamalot’ auditions March 19

Auditions for the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages production of “Spamalot” will be March 19 (1-3 p.m.), March 22 (6-8 p.m.), and March 23 (6-8 p.m.). Auditions will be in the Hood River Valley High School choir room. A piano and audio playback equipment are available (but no accompanist). Check out show information at mtishows.com. A number of male roles can be played by females.

The production runs June 16-18 and June 22-24.

