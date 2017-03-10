HR Farmers’ Market seeks new vendors

Spring is in the air and farmers’ market season is just around the corner. Hood River Farmers’ Market opens for the outdoor season on Saturday, May 6. The market still has room for vendors to sell prepared food, locally grown produce, unique value added food items and handmade crafts or art.

New vendors have found selling at the market a profitable and fun way to engage with their community. The market is a great way for new businesses, farmers, and local artists to develop and share their products, according to a press release. Last season, the Hood River Farmers Market drew an average of 800 customers per day, with many summer days drawing crowds of 1,000.

Vendors able to offer breakfast or lunch items are especially encouraged to apply.

Located at the corner of Fifth and Columbia in downtown Hood River, the market will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May 6 to Nov. 18.

The market, operated by local non-profit organization Gorge Grown Food Network, will feature locally grown fresh produce, artisanal food items, prepared food, and handcrafted gifts as well as live entertainment, educational booths and activities for everyone.

Applications are available at gorgegrown.com or by request. Contact Market Manager Hannah Ladwig to apply or with inquires at 541-490-6420 or Hannah@gorgegrown.com.