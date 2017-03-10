LEARN BY DOING TRACK AND FIELD CLINIC

Hood River Valley High School javelin thrower Ian Fitzgerald, a junior, receives instruction from Scott Skipper during Saturday’s Learn By Doing Clinic at the high school. Some 275 track and field athletes and coaches attended the 36th edition of the clinic. After classroom sessions in the morning, athletes had the opportunity to work on individual events with coaches. Skipper threw the javelin and played football at the University of Oregon and is a private throws coach who owns Super Thrower Track Club. The Eagle track and field team opens its 2017 season March 16 with a dual meet in Hermiston.