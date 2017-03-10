Letters to the Editor for March 11

Political legerdemain

As our congress continues to debate changes, modifications or repeal of The Affordable Care Act, be careful to watch both the wording and the quick shuffle that appears to be being dealt to us by our congressman, Greg Walden. I note that in his Feb. 3 note, he is introducing an amendment to the Public Health Services Act that would prohibit the application of preexisting condition exclusions by insurance companies.

Sounds great? Yes. But make sure you read the next few lines of the draft proposal which says, “contingent on the enactment of legislation repealing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and for other purposes.” Whoops! Why can’t the first line be put in without the sleight of hand that follows? What exactly does “and for other purposes“ mean? Then further down the legislation, the actual verbiage of the bill repeals Public Law 111–148 (the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act)! Whoa! This is all we get back after eight years of coverage? Greg, what are you doing? Please explain if I’m incorrect here!

Richard McBee

Hood River

Turn sound off

For evening viewers of network news who are fed up with the national media’s agenda to treacherously trounce, traduce, trash and trample Trump for the first 15 minutes of the broadcast, simply turn off the sound and don’t try to read their lips. Look at it this way … why participate? Why wallow in their jerry-built journalism? The last 15 minutes of network news isn’t much better. That’s when they unload all their commercials for the half hour. So you get one minute of news followed by three minutes of prescription ads. Next, here we go again … one minute of news then three minutes of prescription ads. And it continues until sign off. Whatever happened to pre-eminent programming and broadcasting brilliance. I guess it’s a lost art.

Bill Davis

Hood River

Give back

The school funding shortage is not new, but the solutions are always the same — raise taxes or we lay off teachers and cut school activities. One would hope that the district administrators responsible for the education of our children would be smart enough to recognize a broken system.

A vital component of school are the teachers. They do the actual educating of our children. Our teachers were hired because they are competent individuals. Given expectations and goals and then left to work together as a team, they would be more creative and effective than the current focus on the “core curriculum” allows.

Instead of punishing children and teachers for our ongoing failure to support public education, consider cutting elsewhere. Like streamlining the district administration. If the elementary schools can share one music teacher, they could share a single principal. If you really think about it, there are probably a lot of unnecessary administrative positions that could be consolidated, leaving more resources for teaching.

One could decrease the strain on the budget by contracting with the community to cover certain costs. I am sure successful brokers and contractors could be solicited to help with some of the deferred maintenance and storm damage repairs on the district buildings. A really creative idea would be to coordinate with the trade classes at the community college. A practical experience for the students and cost savings for the district.

Ask corporations to sponsor an academic chair. They have a vested interest in our community. Their employees need good schools for their children.

Partner with business to streamline the bureaucracy and improve the classroom experience. Instead of new books, issue tablet computers and upload teaching materials. Students keep the tablet as they progress through the grades.

And the next time a corporation threatens to locate someplace else if they are not given a tax break, let them.

Let’s try something novel and keep the teachers. Don’t ask home owners for another funding bond. Look to corporations that benefit from local tax incentives and ask them to give back to the community.

Glen Patrizio

Hood River

Thanks

Thank you, Kirby Neumann-Rea, for your thoughtful “Editor’s Notebook” in the March 1 Hood River News (“Inside a tense moment during an otherwise peaceful protest march”). The piece shows how complicated it can be to meet seemingly straightforward journalistic standards like objectivity and fairness. It also points out how important thoughtful, committed journalists are in a free society.

Dave Case

Hood River

Need time

On March 2, Cascade Locks residents got a notice with their utility bill saying that the city’s planning commission will consider a short-term rental (STR) ordinance Thursday, March 9.

While the City of Hood River has publicly discussed and debated STRs for the past several years, the Cascade Locks Planning Commission has given residents and stakeholders barely one week to submit public testimony or written comment on both STRs and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). One week. (Public comments were due Wednesday, March 8 by 5 p.m.) This is the first and only chance for Cascade Locks residents to offer public input before the commission makes a recommendation to City Council at the March 27 and April 10 meetings.

Where is the process? By limiting public input with such short notice, the city has sparked yet another alarm. Our small town needs to have open and on-going discussions in such issues. We need officials who welcome, listen to, and consider public input from different viewpoints.

As Port of Hood River Commissioner Jon Davies said in his editorial (Mar. 4), “Diverse and vigorous discussion promotes better policy, so long as participants have the best interest of the community at heart,” and “good decisions are not ‘top down’ but rather ‘bottom up.’” I encourage fellow Cascade Locks residents and business owners to ask questions and provide your input on STRs and ADUs at the March 9 Planning Commission meeting. In addition, let the commission know that this tiny window for public comment is unacceptable; we need ample opportunities to fully discuss and consider these issues before coming to any decision.

Aurora del Val

Cascade Locks

No 45th parallel

There is something wrong with this man. To tweet out that this “bad (or sick) guy” wiretapped his phones, without a shred of evidence, is absurd! And to then ask for a congressional inquiry into this nonsense? I would suggest the proper course here is to ask the Surgeon General to make an inquiry into the 45th’s mental acuity.

Tom Bottman

Hood River

Police assurance

I enjoyed attending the town hall recently with Senator Jeff Merkley in Hood River and left feeling proud to be an American citizen.

Writing this, I mainly want to offer a big thank you to members of the Hood River Police Department for providing security at the event. With random acts of public violence being reported about around the world these days, I very much appreciated their presence in the back of the auditorium. Thank you for your help at the town hall and the continued work you all do for our community.



Avery Hoyt

White Salmon, Wash.

Words are slippery

You can say “I love chocolate,” “I love football” or “I love sunsets,” and no one will bat an eye. But the first time you say “I love you” to boy or girl or someone in-between friend, it suddenly becomes a big deal game changer. How does that make sense? Words are slippery suckers (that is why I am a photographer). The more important a word is, and the more we throw it around, the more precision it loses.

A good (and now old) friend of mine liked to point out that, more often than not, we used language to MIScommunicate. What we intended to say is rarely what the other person understands. The precision of our language is completely dependent upon our agreement on the exact meaning of the words we use. That is why we have dictionaries.



On top of the normal wear-and-tear our words are subjected to, we have marketing that intentionally, restlessly reams them out … words like “natural,” “organic” and “green.” Supposedly (it’s debated), Nietzsche referred to language as a prison-house we are all individually trapped in. I think it is more like a casino. If our words are like dice, their meaning can be loaded. It is the house (those who own the means of cultural production) that loads them. It manufactures our “hot button” words like “socialist.” That is why the house has always won.

David Warnock

Hood River

Lacking coverage

Why is there a lack of coverage on important stories in the Hood River Valley? Why hasn’t the newspaper asked the question of why our mayor actively participated in a protest that broke two laws by not having both city and state permits to protest and stop traffic?

Why haven’t we heard any follow up on where did the 750 students disappear to on the day of the protest? The majority of them clearly were not present at the protest based on the numbers provided by this newspaper. Was there a man with a magic pipe leading the children away for the day because we didn’t pay him for ridding the town of rats? How many children were left home alone while their parents continued to work?

And why did the newspaper wait to inform the citizens of the valley about the plastic bag ban until it was already in place? The city council did three readings of the ordinance and still the newspaper didn’t think that people should know about the upcoming ban.

Ken Ebi

Hood River