This month at HRVAC: Mardi Gras fundraiser for Meals on Wheels a success

Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallett reports 150 people attended the center’s first ever Mardi Gras celebration in February, with $7,500 collected for Meals on Wheels — and counting. Mallett “narrowly won” the Gumbo Throw Down competition, with Tom Atkisson taking a close second.

“We are excited about next year’s event and have already started getting together a committee,” she said.

The center will host a St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon on Friday, March 17 — menu includes corned beef and cabbage, with shamrock shakes for dessert. Prizes will also be given for the best St. Patrick’s Day outfit worn by a man and a woman. RSVP to the center at 541-386-2060.

Meals on Wheels drivers are needed to deliver hot meals to area seniors. Volunteers can work once a month, once a week, every day, or be on call. This might be just the thing for a club or community organization in need of a service project, too.

Drivers deliver meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the center (number above) to volunteer.

Bingo is back beginning March 14. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m. This is a Meals on Wheels fundraiser. Snacks and refreshments are served.