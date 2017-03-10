0

This month at HRVAC: Mardi Gras fundraiser for Meals on Wheels a success

Tom Atkisson, pictured in a chef’s hat at left, narrowly missed the Gumbo Throw Down champion title, which went to HRVAC Executive Director Amy Mallett. The center raised $7,500 for the Meals on Wheels program.

Submitted photo
Tom Atkisson, pictured in a chef’s hat at left, narrowly missed the Gumbo Throw Down champion title, which went to HRVAC Executive Director Amy Mallett. The center raised $7,500 for the Meals on Wheels program.

As of Friday, March 10, 2017

photo

Submitted photo

Mardi Gras revelers enter the center.

Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallett reports 150 people attended the center’s first ever Mardi Gras celebration in February, with $7,500 collected for Meals on Wheels — and counting. Mallett “narrowly won” the Gumbo Throw Down competition, with Tom Atkisson taking a close second.

“We are excited about next year’s event and have already started getting together a committee,” she said.

The center will host a St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon on Friday, March 17 — menu includes corned beef and cabbage, with shamrock shakes for dessert. Prizes will also be given for the best St. Patrick’s Day outfit worn by a man and a woman. RSVP to the center at 541-386-2060.

Meals on Wheels drivers are needed to deliver hot meals to area seniors. Volunteers can work once a month, once a week, every day, or be on call. This might be just the thing for a club or community organization in need of a service project, too.

Drivers deliver meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the center (number above) to volunteer.

Bingo is back beginning March 14. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m. This is a Meals on Wheels fundraiser. Snacks and refreshments are served.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)