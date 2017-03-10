Sheriff Log, Feb. 26 to March 4

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

March 1 — Indian Creek Road — Deputies took a report of an assault.

March 4 — SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for domestic assault IV and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

March 2 — Hood River — Deputy observed fresh damage to trail marking signs in the Northwest riding area at the Binns Hill staging area. The damage was caused by what appeared to be shotgun rounds.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 27 — Highway 281 and milepost 8 — Deputy responded to a single car rollover crash. The crash was non-injury and non-blocking.

March 1 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Misdemeanor hit and run reported.

March 4 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Hit and run reported.

Other:

Feb. 27 — Haven Drive, 4000 block — Found property reported.

Feb. 28 — Kollas Road — Deputies assisted Department of Human Services with taking a report.

March 3 — Cathern Road — Female contacted regarding her granddaughter’s aggressive behavior.