Sports Briefs for March 11

Athletes named to All-Conference basketball teams

The HRV boys and girls basketball seasons may have ended sooner than either team would have liked, but a few Eagles players were recognized by Columbia River Conference coaches for their efforts this season in the form of All-Conference awards. For the boys Dakota Kurahara and JJ Mears, both juniors, were named Second Team. Carson Flores, a sophomore who started the season playing junior varsity, was also named Second Team. Emily Curtis, a sophomore, was the lone honoree for the girls. She was named Second Team.

Oregon Cancer Ski Out March 12-13

The Oregon Cancer Ski Out returns March 12-13 at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort. The event is for both skiers and snowboarders that combines fun, competition and fundraising with a unique racing format designed to let even novice skiers and riders participate in the fight against cancer. Each year teams of five compete for prizes at Meadows, in a race that rewards consistency and teamwork rather than individual speed. Volunteer celebrity and professional coaching staff are on hand throughout the race, coordinating teams and assisting with professional advice and instructions. The event is put on in part with the NW Cancer Resource Fund. For more information, go to skihood.com/schedule-events/march1/oregon-cancer-ski-out.

Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort already exceeding season average snowfall

Though temperatures have warmed and brought rain the past few days, it’s been a fantastic winter for Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort this year. The resort got another big dump of snow earlier this week, with nearly three feet falling on the mountain in a 48-hour period. That weather event gave Meadows a year-to-date snowfall total of 466 inches as of Friday morning — exactly three feet greater than the resort’s average annual snowfall of 430 inches. Temperatures are forecast to stay warm on the mountain this weekend, bringing mixtures of rain, snow, and sunshine. This is the penultimate weekend for night skiing; the resort will shift to a 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily schedule starting March 20. For more information on operations, go to skihood.com.

Erin Storie graces the podium at Cuba triathlon

Erin Storie, née Jones, placed second in the Elite Women category at the Habana CAMTRI Sprint Triathlon Cup in Havana, Cuba, late last month. More than 600 athletes from 26 nations competed in the race. Storie, who is a 2009 graduate of Hood River Valley High School, is a triathlete who competes for Team USA, and finished 17th out of 70 athletes in the trials before the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jestena Mattson wins Mountain West pentathlon

Jestena Mattson, a 2015 HRVHS graduate and an alumna of the school’s track and field program, won the pentathlon event at the Mountain West indoor track and field championships late last month. Mattson, a sophomore at Fresno State, set personal records in four out of five events and put up a school record 3,828 points according to Josh Mitchell, assistant director of communications for the university. In her time at HRVHS, Mattson won multiple 5A state track and field titles.