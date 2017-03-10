‘Spring Fling’ event comes to MCCOG

The community is invited to a Spring Fling Open House at Mid-Columbia Council of Governments-Area Agency on Aging on Tuesday, March 14 from 1-2 p.m. at 1113 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Join staff for a tour of the Aging and Disability Resource Connection Center and community library, welcome new staff, and learn about services for adults ages 60 and over. Light refreshments and snacks will be available.

MCCOG-AAA host Medicare 101 on Thursday, April 6 from 9-11 a.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus, and from 1-3 p.m. at the Hood River campus. Learn how to get Medicare, how to avoid penalties, how to enroll in prescription drug coverage and more. Register at 541-506-6011 for The Dalles event and 541-308-8211 for the Hood River event.