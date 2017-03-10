Tribute mural project

Artist Nate Chavez power washes a retaining wall Wednesday at Hood River Elks as he and fellow artist Nic Vik start work on what will be Hood River’s longest outdoor mural, to be completed by early June at Third Street and Industrial Way. The mural will feature a tribute to Forest Andrews, who died in a longboarding accident at the intersection in June 2011, with images of the Gorge, the Elks, and Vik’s and Chavez’s own vision. Working with Elks and developer Pasquale Barone, Chavez and Vik, owners of The Remains gallery nearby on Industrial, gained permission from the city to paint the mural. The wall wraps around the north and east sides of the Elks property. The artists received a $2,000 Cultural Trust grant, and are crowed-funding for a project total of $10,000, via GoFundMe/theremains.