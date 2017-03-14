0

Death notices for March 15: Betty Harlan, Zona Fine and Nicola Lafrenz

As of Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Betty Harlan

Betty L. Harlan, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on March 10, 2017. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Zona Fine

Zona F. Fine, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 12, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Nicola Lafrenz

Nicola Roberta Lafrenz, age 72, a resident of Tigard, Ore., passed away March 8, 2017, at a Tigard care center. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

