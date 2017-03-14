Death notices for March 15: Betty Harlan, Zona Fine and Nicola Lafrenz

Betty Harlan
Betty L. Harlan, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on March 10, 2017. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Zona Fine
Zona F. Fine, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 12, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Nicola Lafrenz
Nicola Roberta Lafrenz, age 72, a resident of Tigard, Ore., passed away March 8, 2017, at a Tigard care center. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
More like this story
- Death notices for March 11: Betty Gray and Reba Hall
- Death Notices for Jan. 7: Aaron Davis, Melvin Olmstead, Nellie Hjaltalin, Jean Thomas, Nicolas Gonzales and Marjorie Newbury
- Death notices for March 4: John Andres, Lloyd LeSollen and Ardyce Edling
- Death notices for March 8: Edward Ganley, Karen Griffith, John Chelson and David Davis
- Death Notices for Feb. 25: Roger Justesen, Howard Kinzey and Stanford Harvey
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment