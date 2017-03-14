Public Records: Marriage permits, Feb. 2017

Michael R. Frank, 57, and Annette M. Collie, 49, both of Hood River, on Feb. 2.

Adam Scott Webber, 22, and Kaitlan Lorraine Kelly, 20, both of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, on Feb. 13.

Guillermo Avila Muñoz, 29, and Leticia Vences Pille, 22, both of Hood River, on Feb. 14.

Juan Gabriel Villegas, 42, and Claudia Rocio Valle Guzman, 29, both of Hood River, on Feb. 16.

Chad Mathew Lambert, 31, and Melissa Maria Parra, 33, both of Waitsburg, Wash., on Feb. 22.

Jaime Alfonso Delgado, 47, and Maria Esther Sibrian, 46, both of Hood River, on Feb. 24.

Brenda Dennys Orozco Gallaga, 26, and Gabriel Espinosa Gutierrez, 29, both of Hood River, on Feb. 24.

Tabitha Luane Browing, 49, and Glenn Patrick Robison, 51, both of White Salmon, on Feb. 27.

Alexandrea Machel VonLubken, 28, and Kent Austin Shelley, 26, both of Hood River, on Feb. 27.