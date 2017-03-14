Service announcement for March 15: Agnes Shibahara

Agnes Sophie Shibahara passed away in Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 26, 2017. She was born Jan. 19, 1942, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m. at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale, Ore.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.