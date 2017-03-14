Sports Briefs for March 15

Gorge Roller Girls bout on Saturday

The Gorge Roller Girls All-Stars will host the Palouse River Rollers from Pullman, Wash., for a bout this Saturday at The Dalles Readiness Center at 402 E. Scenic Drive in The Dalles. Doors open at 5 p.m., with action starting at 6. Ticket prices range from $5.50 to $10.50. For more information, go to gorgerollergirls.org.

Sports schedule updates

Monday’s varsity boys baseball game at Gresham was moved to Thursday at 4:30 p.m. For HRV varsity girls tennis, Thursday’s home opener against St. Helens has been bumped to Thursday, April 6 at 4 p.m. at the Tsuruta Tennis Courts.