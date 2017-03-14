State offers free Medicare classes

Every day, state Medicare experts hear from people who missed a Medicare deadline, face a penalty or paid more for health or drug insurance than they should have.

“People call and say nobody told me about this deadline or that my neighbor’s drug plan isn’t the best for me,” said Donna Delikat, Medicare trainer for the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program.

“That’s why we offer classes that explain Medicare and answer typical Medicare questions,” she said.

SHIBA is a state-federal program that trains a network of volunteer counselors to offer free, unbiased counseling to Oregonians with Medicare. State staff will visit Columbia Gorge Community College in Hood River and The Dalles on April 6 to offer a free, two-hour class on the ABC & Ds of Medicare. The class is open to anyone, including people new to Medicare.

“Also, anyone who is looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity can take the class to see if helping others with Medicare is something they want to pursue,” Delikat said.

Classes will be held on April 6 from 9-11 a.m. in The Dalles and 1-3 p.m. in Hood River, both at Columbia Gorge Community College campuses. People on Medicare or soon to be on Medicare, insurance agents and others who work with Medicare recipients are encouraged to attend. To register, call 541-506-6011 (The Dalles) or 541-308-8211 (Hood River). Preregistration is preferred but not required.