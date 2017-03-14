Annual Tintin party returns to HR library on March 29

Whether you’re a big fan or never even heard of Tintin, you don’t want to miss this party.

Join Hood River Library staff on March 29 at 2 p.m. for a screening of Steven Spielberg’s “Adventures of Tintin,” followed by Belgian waffles with the works.

The film is based on the globally-popular series of graphic novels by the author Herge about a boy detective, his loyal human and canine friends, and his sleuthing exploits the world over.

Come dressed as your favorite Tintin character to be entered into a raffle for free Tintin books. Detectives Thompson and Thomson themselves will be handing out free mustaches for everyone.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriver-library.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.