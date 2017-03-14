CYCLING TALK AND FILM: Tom Camero tells his Trans America bike tale April 1 at Arts Center

The granddaddy of U.S. cross-country bike routes is the Trans America Bike Trail at 4,234 miles and over 211,000 vertical feet of climbing from Astoria, Ore., to Yorktown, Va., as endpoints. The TA originated 40 years ago via Bikecentennial celebration of the country’s 200th anniversary. It passes through 10 states, and the Cascades, Ochoco, Blue, Bitterroot, Rocky, Ozark, and Appalachia mountain ranges. This year will be the fourth edition of the TransAm Bike Race with 165 racers registered for this years’ event so far.



Tom Camero of Hood River did the ride last year and will talk about it at 7 p.m. April 1. The presentation at the Columbia Center for the Arts will feature his bike (a Long Haul Trucker), kit, and showing of “Inspired to Ride,” a scenic film of the 2014 race by Mike Dion. A few TABR veteran racers will be there for questions. Admission is a $15 donation toward Nathan Jones’ race around the earth, or just $10 with a picture (on your phone) of you and your bike, any kind of bike.

TABR is not the Ride Across America, or RAAM, which has a $2,950 solo entry fee and requires an accompanying vehicle and crew. TABR is a totally unsupported race with no prizes, no drafting, and no t-shirts. The winner in 2014, a Welshman, Mike Hall, has the record time of 17 days, 23 hours, and 10 minutes. Camero placed 25th in 116 days, solidly securing last place in 2014, and setting a personal record of 97 days, 10 hours, and 17 minute in 2016. Mt. Hood’s Ben Colwell finished in fifth place in 21 days, three hours, and seven minutes last summer.

Camero has done many long distance/cross-country rides during his 75 years: Tucson- Acapulco, Mazatlan-Panama City, Bogota-Lima, L&C/TransAm, Brookings to Tijuana, seven Cycle Oregons, five tours of Cuba, and a recent Bangkok to Singapore ride. He says the TABR is one of his favorites with lots of support from the other racers as well as from all the generous people he meets along the way.