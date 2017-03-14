Gorge Owned to bring local economy out of hibernation

On March 18, the last Saturday of the most punishing winter in the Gorge in more than 40 years, Gorge Owned (GO), a sustainable economic development organization in the Columbia River Gorge, is hosting a series of large scale cash mobs in an effort to lift the economic gloom that the record-breaking winter cast on locally-owned businesses, GO Executive Director Courtney Christensen said in a press release.



MARCH 18 From noon to 5 p.m. Gorge Owned will have home bases in three locations.

For all of the inconveniences that this winter’s storied Snowmaggedon and Icepocalypse hoisted on the Portland area, particularly the Gorge, it was especially severe for locally-owned businesses, many of whom experienced days or weeks with little to no sales, with roadways debilitated by ice and customer parking occupied for extended periods by snow banks. Owners report layoffs and high anxiety about the future of their shops’ survival.

Christenson said, “These cash mobs are an education campaign about the importance and value of shopping locally, but we’re also ready to celebrate the end of this winter. It’s been hard on everybody. We all need a day to emerge from hibernation and hit the streets as a community to support these businesses.” Gorge Owned is billing the event as a fun opportunity to reconnect with the commercial sector which contributes so much to the character and vibrancy of Gorge communities, and to give back to those locally-owned businesses that are often supporting schools, clubs, and other community initiatives year-round.

Rather than “mobbing” a single establishment, Gorge Owned is encouraging a day for locals and tourists alike to descend on Gorge downtowns and commercial corridors to shop at dozens of participating shops and restaurants, most of whom are offering special sales or promotions for the occasion, and numerous raffle or door prizes for shoppers.

From noon to 5 p.m. Gorge Owned will have home bases in three locations: Sedition Brewing on Laughlin Street in downtown The Dalles, AniChe Cellars on Oak Street in downtown Hood River, and Red Bluff Tap House in downtown Stevenson. Cash mob shoppers can find Gorge Owned at these locations to receive a free organic cotton tote bag featuring artwork from local artist Anna Laxague (while supplies last), and a program directing them to participating businesses.

Shoppers can return to any of the three locations before 5 p.m. to enter the raffle with more than a dozen prize packages. The raffle includes gift certificates and gift baskets from many of the Gorge’s most beloved establishments, local artwork, museum memberships, performing arts season passes, ski lift tickets, and more. For every locally-owned business that customers patronize (no minimum purchase), they’ll receive one entry in the raffle.