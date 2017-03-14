‘Hoffman Method’ piano workshop March 18

Music educator Joseph Hoffman, M.M., will present a workshop on “The Hoffman Method” on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Riverside Community Church, 317 State St.

In “Training the Ear and the Eye from the Start,” he will demonstrate his innovative learning system in the free event, open to the public.

The Mid-Columbia District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and Nellie Tholen Fund, sponsors the workshop for music teachers and the general public.

Drawing on his Kodaly training, Hoffman has developed a method for teaching piano to young children, building on the students’ direct experience. He uses singing, movement, and engaging activities that explore rhythm, pitch and reading notes on the staff. Building on the solid foundation of musical awareness and skill, children develop a fluent piano technique.