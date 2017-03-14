HRVST performs well at Region XII Champs

The Hood River Valley Swim Team sent six swimmers to the 2017 Arena Oregon Swimming/Region XII Championships held at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham March 2-5.

High point scorers for the HRVST included Phillip Hecksel with 17 points and Allie Burke with seven. Hecksel also achieved five Age Group Regional qualifying times, and Chad Klaas achieved one Age Group Regional qualifying time.

Next up for the Osprey is the Willamette Valley Season Finale in McMinnville March 18-19 and Age Group Regionals in Federal Way, Wash., March 23-26.

Results

(negative number in parenthesis indicates time improvement)

Celilo Brun: 200-yard breaststroke, 54th place, 2 minutes, 49.19 seconds; 400 Individual Medley, 59th, 5:17.09.

Allie Burke: 1000 freestyle, 17th, 11:20.33 (-25.09); 500 freestyle, 29th, 5:32.51; 200 freestyle, 58th, 2:07.60; 1650 freestyle, 10th, 19:12.87 (-18.76).

Phillip Hecksel: 100 butterfly, 21st, 54.79 (-1.34); 50 freestyle, 19th, 22.47 (-.94); 100 backstroke, 28th, 57.71 (-.2.74); 200 freestyle, 13th, 1:49.93 (-.85); 100 freestyle, 8th, 49.74 (-1.85); 200 butterfly, 15th, 2:11.51 (-1.99).

Chad Klaas: 100 butterfly, 26th, 55.33 (-1.81).

Faith Ocheskey: 50 freestyle, 39th, 25.86 (-.14); 100 backstroke, 36th, 1:03.34 (.06); 200 freestyle, 70th, 2:11.79.

Nadia Smith: 100 butterfly, 37th, 1:02.43 (-.25); 200 IM, 28th, 2:18.63 (-.07); 400 IM, 28th, 4:56.52; 200 freestyle, 35th, 2:03.40 (-.2.00); 100 freestyle, 43rd, 57.60; 200 butterfly, 34th, 2:23.37.