Learning opportunities offered to Odell watershed residents

The Odell watershed was chosen by the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) as one of six “Strategic Implementation Areas” in the state. Agricultural properties in the Odell watershed were evaluated using aerial photos and/or field verifications from publicly accessible areas, primarily road sides.

The surveys focused on livestock in or near creeks, manure storage practices, the quality of streamside vegetation, and the amount of bare ground located in the vicinity of a waterway.

At an open house held in late February, ODA presented information on the program and gave landowners an opportunity to meet with their staff to review the results of their evaluation. The 35 landowners who attended the meeting also had the opportunity to meet with staff from the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Hood River Watershed Group to discuss opportunities for assistance in making improvements to their land.

Odell residents and others interested in receiving more information about the SIA program can contact ODA at 503-986-4700.