Lunafest Film Festival in Hood River March 16-17

Lunafest, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women's issues, highlighting women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Soroptimist International of Hood River at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River on March 16 and 17.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the films starts at 7 p.m.

This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through nine short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, motherhood, body image, aging, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

All proceeds from Lunafest will benefit the Breast Cancer Fund and Soroptimist International of Hood River's Live Your Dream Awards. Thus far, Lunafest, which is created and funded by Luna, The Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, raised over $965,000 for Breast Cancer Fund and over $2,600,000 for other women’s non-profit organizations.

Tickets are available at Waucoma Bookstore, 212 Oak St., Hood River or online at www.eventbrite.com (search for Lunafest).

For more information contact Mary Lively at lmlively@live.com.