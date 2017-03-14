Mathletes score well at Regional Competition

Hood River County School District represented well at the 11th Annual Columbia Gorge Regional Middle School Math Competition on Saturday, March 11 at Henkle Middle School in White Salmon.

About 80 middle school students from White Salmon, Lyle, Goldendale, Horizon Christian School, Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School participated in the competition. Hood River Middle School and Principal Brent Emmons had a team of four eighth graders. Wy’east Middle School, with teacher Shayla Moline, brought 16 seventh and eighth grade students to make their four teams.



In a close competition, just a few points between them, Hood River Middle School took first place, Henkle Middle School was second and Wy’east Middle School was third.

Jacob Kaplan also won first place in the final oral round as well, facing Cam Amer in the finals.

Plaques were awarded to the top 10 individual scores. Earning first place overall (for a second year) was Amer, eighth grader at Wy’east. The competition included three rounds. The first round was an individual round where students had 40 minutes to answer as many of the 30 problems as possible. No calculators were permitted. The second round was in pairs, where participants answered four sets of problems together collaboratively.

The final round was school teams of four. The teams had 10 minutes to answer 10 questions. Calculators were only allowed in the pairs and team rounds. The competition culminated with a bonus oral round.



The students, ranked on their individual round scores, went head to head answering questions projected up on the screen. It began with the 10th ranked participant facing the ninth ranked participant. After a student lost two, they were eliminated and the remaining student went on to challenge the next highest ranking participant. They were given 30 seconds to come up with an answer.

The top ten awardees also included third place overall, Teddy Parkinson (eighth grade HRMS); fourth place, Jason Fellows (eighth grade, Wy’east); fifth place, Jacob Kaplan (eighth grade HRMS); seventh place, Madaket Greenleaf (eighth grade HRMS); and ninth place, Toby Fenner (eighth grade Wy’east).