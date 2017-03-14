0

‘Monsters’ run ends this weekend

From left to right are Lilith (Emma Dexter), Orcus (Aiden Tappert), Tilly (Ella VanCott), Agnes (Savannah Rogan) and Kaliope (Lucy Fine), the main players in the D&D module that makes up the bulk of the story.

Photo by Trisha Walker
By Trisha Walker

As of Tuesday, March 14, 2017

“She Kills Monsters” is in its closing weekend, with shows at 7 p.m. March 17-18 in the Hood River Valley High School Bowe Theater. The dramatic comedy contains teen situations and some strong language, and is rated PG-13. Get $3 off admission Friday when you come dressed in D&D costume. Directed by Rachel Harry.

