‘Monsters’ run ends this weekend

“She Kills Monsters” is in its closing weekend, with shows at 7 p.m. March 17-18 in the Hood River Valley High School Bowe Theater. The dramatic comedy contains teen situations and some strong language, and is rated PG-13. Get $3 off admission Friday when you come dressed in D&D costume. Directed by Rachel Harry.
