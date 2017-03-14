Museum presents ‘Yasui and Social Justice’ and March 15 ‘Sense of Place’

“Minoru Yasui and Social Justice” shows at The History Museum of Hood River County through April 3. The museum, on Marina Drive next to the Hood River Marina, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults.

Period photographs, documents, original letters, and newspaper headlines retell this narrative of prejudice, persecution, and incarceration.

“In light of the present political climate, it is a story worth retelling, and the timeline is expanded to draw parallels between the 1940s and today,” according to museum director Dr. Lynn Orr.

The exhibition showcases Yasui’s Denver, Colo., career as social activist fighting for minority rights, as well as the actions of Hood River citizen heroes who spoke up against blatant racial prejudice and lingering economic jealousies.

“Minoru Yasui and Social Justice” is the museum’s contribution to the year-long commemoration of the life of this acclaimed Hood River native son. High profile legal challenges, social activism, and driving energy brought Yasui (1916-1986) to national attention as he championed the rights of all Americans regardless of their race or social status. In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Yasui America’s highest civilian honor: the President Medal of Freedom.

The museum presents “Minoru Yasui and Social Justice” in conjunction with scholar Dr. Linda Tamura (Professor Emerita of Education, Willamette University, Salem), who will be the final speaker of Gorge Owned’s 2016-17 “Sense of Place” lecture series on March 15 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Tamura, a native of Pine Grove, celebrates local residents who supported the Japanese returning to the Hood River Valley after World War II.

She will be joined by community members Sydney Babson Blaine, Jack Sheppard and Dorothy and Joan Laurance, who will recall stories of their families’ acts during and leading up to the internment, local citizens who stepped forward on behalf of their neighbors in individual acts of support for Japanese Americans. They will reflect on the past while also recognizing lessons for the community’s future.

Also, save the date for March 28 and the observance of Oregon’s Minoru Yasui Day.